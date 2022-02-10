From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Three best Students of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero(KSUSTA) have been rewarded by the Indorama Fertilizer Company.

The Public Relation Officer(PRO) of the University, Mallam Hussainin Adamu Zuru who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen, explained that the students that benefited with the awards were from Departments of Crop Science, Department of Soil Science and Department of Agric Economic and Extension.

According to him, the three students of the Faculty of Agriculture of the University have received scholarship award from Indorama fertilizer Company with each students benefited with the sum of N150,000.

He stated that , the students are Muhammad Usman with CGPA of 3.50,Abdulrahman Hamza with CGPA of 4.03 and Sani Sanusi with CGPA of 4.70.

While speaking at the award presentation occasion, the Vice- Chancellor of the University , Professor Bashar Ladan Aliero commended the Company and reputable organizations, philanthropists that are encouraging and supporting students in tertiary institutions who are performing impressively in the course of their academic pursuit.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Aliero commended the Indorama Fertilizer Company for the gesture and congratulated the students that received the award.

Speaking during the occasion, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of academic affairs, Professor Muhammad Maikasuwa and Deputy Dean of Post Graduate School, Professor Ibrahim Umar Muhammad described the honour as a welcome development that will motivate more students to be serious in their studies.

Also, the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Dr Adamu Muhammad, explained that the recipients of the award are the most serious and best performing Students in the Faculty.

In his remarks, the Regional Manager of Indorama Fertilizer Company, Mr. Aku Benjamin said their company decided to honour the best performing students as part of their contribution to the development of education particularly in the agriculture sector and Agric Science.

Each students was presented with a cheque of N15,000 as encouragement and appreciation of their seriousness in their studies.