Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State police command has announced the arrest of three suspected members of Boko Haram Islamic sect in the state.

The arrest of the suspects was made public by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Illiyasu, during a press briefing at the Bompai headquarters of the command on Friday

According to the police boss, one of the suspects was arrested in a hotel in Sabon- Gari Quarters of the state while the other two were raided at criminal hideouts within the same capital.

According to him, the two suspects who were said to be remnants of the sect, were arrested by the police while they were trying to regroup in the state.

Illiyasu said that the suspects had all confessed to as well as identified to be members of the Boko Haram sect, adding that investigation into their mission in the state was on going.

The police also disclosed that no fewer than 61 other suspects were arrested in the recent times for various offences ranging from kidnapping, car theft, armed robbery as well being in possession of hard drugs.

He added that 18 live ammunition and 16 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Also recovered from them, he stated, included 15 laptops computers, three motor vehicles and 43 knives among others items.

The police boss appealed to law-abiding members of Kano society to continue to cooperate with them in a bid to rid the state of crimes and achieve a peaceful society.