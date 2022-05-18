The Police Command in Ekiti has confirmed the death of three people in an accident involving an 18-seater commercial bus, which occurred yesterday on Ilawe-Ekiti Road, in Ekiti South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday.

“Five persons were in the vehicle and when the accident occurred, three of them got burnt to death, while the remaining two were rescued and taken to a hospital.

“Investigation has commenced to ascertain the actual cause of the accident,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that an 18-seater commercial bus with passengers suddenly plunged into a ditch at the outskirts of the town and went into flames.

A witness said that concerned residents thronged the scene to rescue the victims. The witnesses confirmed that three people were actually burnt beyond recognition, while others sustained serious injuries.

“The injured have been taken to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti,” said one of the locals.