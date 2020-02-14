Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB has alleged that the Nigeria Army has hijacked its members on their way to Nnamdi Kanu’s home for the burial of his parents at Afaraukwu, Abia State.

In a press statement the publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful disclosed that the buses were hijacked at Ubakala junction, Enugu – Port Harcourt road by soldiers.

The group has, however, called for the release of their members in the interest of peace.

He said “there are confirmed reports that 3 Coaster buses conveying mourners to Afaraukwu were hijacked by Nigerian soldiers at Ubakala Junction. We hope the world can see what these vandals in uniform are doing and duly taking note for future reference.”