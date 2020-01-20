Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A 26-year-old woman, Amarachi Akomas, and two teenagers appeared on Monday before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over the alleged theft of a woman’s underwear.

The police charged Akomas, Chidinma Obiefuka, 18, and a 15-year-old girl with conspiracy, theft and breach of peace. The offences contravene the provisions of sections 168(d), 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised) which stipulate a three-year jail term for the offence of stealing and two-year for conspiracy.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at about 5 am on January 10 at No. 15, Olabulo Street, Ojo, Lagos.

Nurudeen alleged that Akomas sent the two teenagers to the neighbourhood to “gather” women’s underwear from the clothesline and the third defendant (the minor) was caught by the complainant, Mrs Agu White, while removing her bras and panties that were spread outside her house to dry.

Nurudeen told the court that the third defendant (Ezeigbo) stole seven panties and a black bra valued at N9,500.

“We recovered some of the underwear but we are yet to figure out what they intend to do with them,” Nurudeen said.

Chief Magistrate KB Ayeye admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N20,000, with two sureties each in like sum. The sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. Ayeye adjourned the case until March 31 for mention.