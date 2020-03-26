Gyang Bere, Jos

Five people have been killed by suspected herdsmen in Kwal, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The deceased were three children of same parents and two women .

Plateau state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Ubah Gabriel, confirmed that the victims were killed in two separate attacks in Kperie and Gbra Zongo communities of Kwal on Tuesday.

The PPRO, noted that the investigation was ongoing to unravel those behind the killings.

Daily Sun gathered that the assailants first killed three children from the same family in Gbra Zongo village before moving to the neighbouring Kperie community where they also killed two women. A resident of the committee, Danjuma Anthony, confirmed the killings in Gbra Zongo village, and gave the names of the deceased children as Rachel, 6, Jacob, 3; and one-year old Charity.

Anthony said: “The family is in pains because those killed during the attack in Gbra Zongo were the children of my younger brother. The children were just sleeping in their hose around 9:45 p.m. when the gunmen who were about three came and killed them.

“The father was not at home because he had gone on security patrol of the community while the wife who was at home was sleeping in another room.

“This kind of unprovoked attack and killing of innocent children only shows the level of insecurity our people are facing in the community. It’s really unfortunate.”