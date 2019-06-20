Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested about 151 persons, including three 12-year-old boys, suspected to be the criminal elements terrorising members of Adamawa communities.

The police in its briefing said they arrested about 86 Kidnappers and about 65 members of the ‘Shila’ criminal gang notorious for phone theft and harassment of members of the public.

This was made known at a press briefing yesterday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Among the 151 members of the gang paraded were three 12-year-old boys and four 40-year-old men.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Madaki, said the suspects were arrested with five AK47 rifles, 10 cutlasses and knives, 128 ammunitions and 18 cartridges.

He said: “The command recorded tremendous achievements through the sacrifices of some gallant officers in the command, who dislodged criminals in their hideouts, and arrested some of them. Those arrested included suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and radical Shila boys, even as some innocent civilians were equally rescued.”

The CP explained that they would be charged to court for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, receiving stolen properties and kidnappings.

All the suspects that were paraded were surprisingly between the ages of 12 and 40.