Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested three Islamic ‘clerics’ who specialized in swindling unsuspecting members of the public and raping their female victims.

The trio were arrested on Monday, September 16, in Abeokuta, the state capital, following a complaint lodged at the Adigbe Police Station by a female victim.

In a statement on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects – Aliu Abdulfatai, 50, Sule Adebayo, 36, and Lekan Olokodana, 31 – were arrested when the female victim (name withheld) reported at the police station that she was duped of N70,000, while one of the suspects also raped her.

The victim who is a marketer with a popular real estate company was said to be on a marketing assignment when she came across the suspects who claimed to be Islamic clerics.

They (suspects) all signified interest in purchasing a large expanse of land for the construction of their mosque, after which they introduced the issue of special prayer to their victim.

The suspects were further claimed to have seen a vision that the victim was under a spell and needed special deliverance prayer to cast out the spell.

Consequent upon this, the self acclaimed clerics swindled their victim of N70,000 and later lured her into their hideout where one of them raped her.

“On the strength of her complaint, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Adigbe Division, CSP Augustine Opadile, detailed his detectives to go after these hoodlums and bring them to justice. Their efforts paid off as the three suspects were apprehended while waiting for their victim to bring additional money they demanded for, but an accomplice escaped.

“On interrogation, they confessed being fraudsters and that it has been their means of livelihood. It was also revealed that one of them had used proceeds of their fraudulent acts to build a private school in Ikorodu, Lagos State”. Oyeyemi stated.