From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building in a popular market in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the roof of a section of the market building caved in on Friday evening during market hours, killing a trader on the spot while many others were injured.

But on Saturday morning, the natives said no fewer than three persons had been confirmed dead following the incident.

A native of the community, Mr. Ene Odii, who confirmed the incident added that two person died on their way to Abakaliki for a medical treatment.

He lamented what he described as absence of a functional hospital in the community, and called on the government to investigate the contractors that handled the construction of the market building.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has reacted to the incident, describing it as disturbing and unfortunate.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, Umahi commiserated with the families of the victims.

The governor also called on the security agencies to launch full-scale investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident.

The statement read in part: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has received with rude shock, the disturbing and unfortunate news of the toppling of a part of the roof of one of the shades at the Ekeaja Market, Uburu, which resulted in the loss of about three lives while two others were hospitalised.” He described the occurrence as catastrophic.

“Governor Umahi sympathized with the families of the three persons who lost their lives at the popular Ekeaja market square, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area on Friday.

“Governor Umahi while appealing to families of the deceased to uphold the outcome as the will of God, prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained injuries during the collapse.”