Three policemen have been detained at the Edo State Police Command headquarters over two stolen fully loaded AK-47 rifles in a guest house in Benin City.

The policemen are Sergeant Uzor Emmanuel, Corporal Micheal Akharamen and Constable Jimoh Aliu.

It was learnt that a sales girl, security personnel and manager of the guest house where the guns were stolen have been quizzed and granted bail.

The guns were said have been officially assigned to the policemen for duty patrol as personnel of the state security outfit, Operation Wabaizigan, but failed to return to base and return the guns to the armoury.

According to sources, the two junior officers gave their guns to Emmanuel, who was said to have checked into a guest house at Uwasota area in Egor Local Government Area.

It was further learnt that Emmanuel was with a female friend inside the hotel when at about 2am he raised the alarm that two of the three rifles he took into his room had been stolen while he was inside the toilet.

But the owner of the guest house, Mr. Obodo Otuya, who called for full investigation into the incident, told journalists that claims by Emmanuel were questionable.

He said reports from his staff showed that Emmanuel checked in with one AK-47 rifle and a lady.

Spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident and said investigation is still ongoing.

Hoodlums attack motherless babies home in Delta

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

SOME miscreants yesterday invaded the Great Saints Orphanage at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, where they vandalise parts of the building and a vehicle parked in the compound.

Community sources claimed that the incident occurred at about 5am, attributing it to marauding herdsmen in the area.

Although the motive of the invasion was not known, sources said activities of herdsmen were becoming unbearable in recent times in the community.

However, the children at the orphanage were not affected by the attack, as the invaders could not gain access into the building where the children were sleeping.

“As we speak, the children have gone to school, nothing happened to them. But there would have be a rude shock among them following the strange noise that might have emanated from the action of the attackers,” a source said.

Founder of the orphanage, Mr. Emeka Ezeagbor, was said to have expressed shock at the extent humans can go to destroy a humanitarian facility.

Ezeagbor, who spoke from London, wondered what could have been the reason of the bandits to break into a harmless home for the less privileged and had it destroyed.

Although the state police public relations officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said her office was yet to be briefed on the incident, our correspondent learnt that the community was already making efforts to unravel the situation.

A resident in the town, Donald Ugeh, told Daily Sun that Issele-Uku was a peaceful community until recently following activities of herdsmen and cult groups.