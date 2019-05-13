Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command, at the weekend, arrested three suspected cult members in Agbowa, Ogijo area of the state with female pants.

The suspects were picked up during an initiation ceremony to admit new members into a cult group.

The divisional police officer, Ogijo, Muhammed Suleman Baba, while leading his men on routine patrol, got information about the hideouts of the cult group where they usually initiate new members. The police, subsequently, stormed the initiation ground and arrested three persons.

The suspects, according to the police, have confessed that they were members of the Eiye fraternity.

Recovered from them were one jack knife, one blood stained silver knife, female pants tied with charms and other assorted charms.

Police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti kidnapping/cultists section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

Oyeyemi said the CP has also warned that the state would no longer be conducive for any violent group, as the command would be taking the battle to their doorstep.