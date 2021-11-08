By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that no fewer than three officers were killed by suspected smugglers during the anti-smuggling war in the month of October 2021.

Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, who made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Customs Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah,

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

at the weekend, alleged a conspiracy of silence concerning the death of Customs anti smuggling operatives.

He said: ”In no distant past, we heard loud voices criticising NCS about injuries and purported killings of some Nigerians, in clear cases of violence against officers performing their legitimate duties.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Those voices seem no longer loud in condemning the murder of Customs officers. The service, within October 2021, lost three operatives with many sustaining serious injuries.

“Premised on trump up charges of ” invasion and burning of houses at a village”, some supposedly responsible individuals are going to town with write ups that sweep officers’ death under the carpet, while dwelling on an allegation that has been debunked by the NCS with verifiable evidence.”

Ali said Nigerians must rise against smugglers’ increasing tendency to resort to violence to pull through their criminal acts.

“Those who support criminality by either physically attacking officers or pushing narratives that strengthen smugglers are enemies of the state and should be seen as such, no matter their claim of “defending fellow citizens.

“We refuse to be intimidated by these merchants of violence. We remain focused on the job of ensuring that nothing that is capable of compromising national security and economy is allowed entry or exit,” he said.

The Customs boss, therefore, urged well meaning Nigerians not to be distracted by the selective “concern” for human life and continue to support the service to serve the country better.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .