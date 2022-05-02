The Nigerian edition of World breakdance competition, Glo Battle of the Year, came to a glorious end on Saturday as three dance groups carted away millions of naira as winners of the dance tournament

The grand finale which held at the Eko Convention Centre also served as the award ceremony where winners and runner-ups from the seven dance categories of the show went home with their cash prizes courtesy of Globacom. The show which was broadcast live on both NTA and AIT networks nationwide had the trio of Bboy, Bgirls, and Breakdance crew coming tops.

Nigerian singer cum songwriter of repute, David Adeleke a.k.a. Davido, brought the show to a crescendo with his superlative performance which drew cheers from the crowd.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The duo of Teni Makanaki and Simi Kosoko opened the live show with an impressive joint performance, while Nigeria’s top comedy accordions, Godwin Komone, a.k.a.Gordons; Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth and Uganda’s comedy star, Salvador had the audience in stitches with their performances.

The Breakdance Crew had in a pre-live show displayed their dance skills on the dance floor in a bid to get into the good books of the judging panel. The Lagos duo of 619 crew and Space Unlimited alongside Delta All Stars and Port Harcourt power crew, Eleven All Stars, were adjusted as semifinalists.