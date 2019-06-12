Gyang Bere, Jos

A suspected child trafficker who disguised as medical doctor has stolen a three-day-old baby girl, Gift Chukwuebuka, at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, Plateau State.

The 30-year-old mother of the baby, Mary Chukwuebuka who spoke to journalists in Jos yesterday, said the baby was taken away from her on Friday, May 31, 2019, three days after birth by a lady who disguised as medical personnel working in the hospital.

Mrs. Chukwuebuka said the lady, who was dressed in a medical laboratory coat came straight to her bed in the hospital and requested to carry the baby to the children’s ward for blood sample.

The mother, at first resisted and said a doctor just left them after cross examination but did not mention that the baby was sick or there was need to run a test.

The lady insisted that she was directed by the doctor to carry the child to the children’s ward for blood sample and she willingly released the baby believing that she was a medical personnel working in the hospital.

Mrs. Chukwuebuka said she came to the hospital on Monday, May 28, and gave birth of Tuesday, May27, at about 4:47, while the baby was stolen on Friday, May 31, 2019.

“I came to the hospital on Monday to deliver my baby. I have been coming for antenatal until I was due for delivery. The doctor asked me to go to Gyne emergency but I told him that I needed to go home first and pick my things because I had nobody at home and he permitted me to go and come back.