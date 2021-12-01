By Cosmas Omegoh

Some vulnerable persons across the country will be the sole beneficiaries of the proceeds of a world-class stage production “Shadows of the Ancestors,” staring three Sundays in a row on at the Glover Memorial Hall, Custom Road, Marina, Lagos.

According to him, Onyechi Mbamali, the stage production act, the play which is courtesy of Ascension Productions, the entertainment arm of Ascension Ministry, will be six separate presentations (3pm and 6pm each day) running for three consecutive Sundays (5th, 12th and 19th of December 2021).

He disclosed that Adeniran Makinde (F.T.A) will direct the powerful cast starring Norbert Young, Gloria Anozie Young, Kevin Ushi, Albert Akaeze, Bukola Ogunnote, Ikponmwosa Gold, Inna Erizia, Stanley Okeke, Efe Mayford Orhorha among others who will bring the riveting story to life.

“It is a three-act play that robs you of passivity or neutrality, a gripping tragedy that brings home the ugly pain of unguided youth idealism,” she notes. “You are the captive audience, spellbound to a generational conflict of viewpoints, the spirited young versus the conservative old. Youth is typically radical, vibrant and so sweetly full of energies but alas, its unbridled impatience with status quo is virtually a calamitous end foretold. You witness a troubling situation not much unlike the recent #EndSARS imbroglio in the Nigeria.

“On offer though in this classic play is a distinct and exciting celebration of the power of language. It is altogether a wordfest, tastefully amplifying the dire need for meaningful conversation and a consensus-building mindset at critical moments between old and young. The massive takeaway, there for all, is that genuine peace is a social investment best fostered in harmony when youthful passion is moderated by the counsel of elders through dialogue, consultation, and collaboration.”

He disclosed that “proceeds of this entire production will go to various charities – widow groups, orphanages and internally-displaced persons (IDPs).

“We invite you and all, whilst being entertained, to please spare a thought for our less fortunate fellow countrymen and women, the growing millions in desperate poverty, unrelieved hardship and material deprivation at this time. Tickets are priced in the VIP and regular categories for N20,000 and N5,000 respectively, available both online and at various other sales points.”

