House of Grace Evangelical Mission will from Friday, November 1, to Sunday November 3, hold its annual revival programme with a promise of harvest of testimonies.

The event which is titled “Unveiling Christ,” holds by 5pm daily at the church auditorium, at 1 market square opposite Cherizek Filling Station, Okomita, Akamkpa Local Government Area Cross River State.

The General Overseer of the church, Evang Omin Edim said that God is ever ready to intervene if people are ready to call on Him to do so.

“The revival is going to be an uplifting spiritual solution to the depress and for as many who are believing God for a better life irrespective of the situation you find yourself. Come and have an encounter with the master. I assure the people, especially victims that at the end of the revival, all pressures causing setback and hardship in their lives shall be no more.

“I want not only to see a gigantic harvest of souls, but to pass my burning torch to this generation. I believe God is going to do something I have never seen before,” he said.

The cleric added: “If there is any area in your life that needs God’s intervention, we want to assure you that you shall have it.

“The revival will have at its Guest Artist, famous gospel musicians, The Host Choristers “amazing voices” with several anointed men and women of God ministering.”

He said that those ministering were: the General Overseer of House of Grace Evangelical Mission, Evang Omin Edim Omin, Deaconess Nsisong Edim, pastor Gaberial Akepu and other anointed men and women of God.

for more enquires you can call any of our prayer hotlines:08167913629, 08057983132, 09069724243