Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Three passengers were killed while 10 others were injured in a ghastly road accident that occurred in Kano.

The accident occurred at about 7.30 in the morning on Thursday.

A statement signed by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kano State, Alhaji Zubeiru Mato said the accident occurred between Sallari and Amasaye towns along Kano – Dambatta road, adding that it involved a Toyota bus with registration number KGM 52 XA and a motorcycle registration number FKJ 565 QD.

“The cause of the crash was route violation by the motorcycle rider, resulting to a head-on collision consequent upon which the vehicle went into flames.

According to the statement, It took the intervention of Kano State Fire service and the public to put out the fiire.

He said that the injured and the bodies were deposited at General Hospital Dambatta by FRSC rescue team.

While expressing shock over the sad incident, the Commissioner cautioned the motoring public to continue to be traffic-law abiding so as to minimize crashes on the roads.

He said the command would deal decisively with earring road traffic offenders while warning drivers and passengers against overloading at this periodic of social distancing.