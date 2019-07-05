Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three persons, yesterday, morning died, while 11 sustained injuries as a bus they were travelling in plunged into Ososa River, along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway.

The lone crash which occurred at about 10.32a.m involved a yellow MAZDA E220 commercial bus, which departed Ijebu Ode motor park en route Lagos.

Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident, said the passengers in the bus comprised five males and nine females.

Okpe added that the deceased passengers included two females and males.

She said the accident occurred due to mechanical deficiency with the commercial bus, which lost control and plunged into the river.

Okpe, who is a route commander, however, said the injured were taken to the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode, while corpses were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Clement Oladele, has commiserated with the families of the crash victims.

He also advised vehicle operators to put their vehicles in good condition before any trip and be cautious during the wet season to avoid road crashes.