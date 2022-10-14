From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Three persons have reportedly lost their lives as a truck carrying a 40ft container fell down and knocked two vehicles into a river on the Eleme axis of the East-West road in Rivers State.

Saturday Sun gathered that the incident happened yesterday’s evening at a Aleto bridge in Eleme Local Government Area of state.

It would be recalled that the Eleme-Ogoni axis of the East-West road has been a dead trap following its deplorable condition.

A community source disclosed that the truck with a 40ft container had fell on the bridge and knocked a Toyota Sienna and Hilux car into the said bridge.

The source, who craved to remain anonymous said the Sienna had four occupants and that only one of the victims was rescued alive, adding that three of them died.

He said: “A 40ft container fell on the Aleto bridge and pushed Toyota Sienna and Hilux into the river. Three persons in that car died. There is serious traffic on that road now.”