Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two middle aged male passengers and a female passenger of a commercial bus belonging to Delta Line Transport Company, have reportedly lost their lives following a fatal crash by the vehicle.

Eight other passengers of the ill-fated vehicle which was coming from Onitsha end of the Benin-Asaba-Onithsa highway, are said to be in critical condition in the hospital.

The lone accident occurred at Otulu junction, near Asaba at about 7pm on Friday when the driver of the vehicle lost control of the wheel following a burst tyre apparently as a result of high speed.

The deceased victims were said to have died on the spot when the vehicle rammed into a big tree in the nearby bush, after the driver unsuccessful tried to control it.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta State, Mr. Ocheja Ameh who confirmed the accident on Saturday, described the lone crash as unfortunate, and urged motorists to always adhere to speed limit.

“I have confirmed from my men, it is true because not too long, just an hour ego I passed through the road there was nothing like accident but my men just briefed me on the incident.

“It was a bus belonging to Delta line company that got involved in the lone accident. The tyre burst and he could not control it and crash into the bush, leaving three people dead while eight others were injured. Two men and a women lost their lives in the crash.

“Those who sustained injuries have been rushed to hospital for treatment. It is an unfortunate incident and that is why we are preaching to motorists to reduce their speed limit so that when it happens the vehicle can be controlled,” Ameh said.