Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Three youths from Umuchima community were reported dead after a deadly cult clash between two rivaled gangs.

According to an eye witness , the three victims were said to have died on the spot after allegedly shooting at each other.

Several others were said to have been also seriously injured in the deadly fight.

The state Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident explained that a team of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad moved into the area after hearing gunshots emanating from the cult war.

The incident according to the police image maker occurred on Wednesday at about 11 30 pm.

Those injured according to Ikeokwu have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while the dead ones he said have been deposited in the morgue . He disclosed that a full scale investigation into the matter had commenced.