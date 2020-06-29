Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three persons yesterday lost their lives while several others were injured in an auto crash involving a Dyna van and a trailer on the old Aba –Umuahia highway, Abia state.

It was gathered that the van with registration number: EZA 826 YF, was conveying wood and other roofing equipment as it rammed into a trailer loaded with cement at the Ntigha/Umuaro junction leading to Akwa Ibom state.

The trailer driver coming from the Ntigha/Umuaro road was said to be negotiating to the old Aba –Umuahia highway when the crash occurred.

An eyewitness lamented that the crash would have been avoided, but for what he described as reckless driving and impatience on the part of the driver of the van.

According to him; ‘’Three persons out of the six people in the Dyna van died on the spot. Three others sustained severe injuries. The trailer driver did not navigate very well before joining the Ururuka road which left the driver of the van who was on speed confused and he rammed into the trailer.”

Policemen from the Eastern Ngwa Division later conveyed the dead to the mortuary while sympathizers took the injured to the hospital.