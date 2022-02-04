No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead as explosion hit a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Vessel known as Trinity Spirit FPSO in Ugborodo (Escravos) offshore location, Warri South – West Local Government Area in Delta State. The FPSO belonging to Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) in receivership, blew up at the Ukpokiti Teminal at the early hours of Wednesday.

Daily Sun gathered on Thursday that about 10 persons onboard the vessel are yet to be accounted for as reliable industry source said three person are confirmed dead even as rescue operations was still ongoing as at press time.

The explosion, which occured about 1:00am had caused great panic among workers in the facility and a devastation to the fishing business of locales.

Meanwhile, the management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) , in receivership, have confirmed the unfortunate incident of the fire that engulfed its offshore facility. Its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ikemefuna Okafor, yesterday explained thaty the cause of the explosion was currently being investigated and they were working with necessary parties to contain the situation.

“At this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were 10 crew men on board prior the incident and we are prioritising investigations with respect to their safety and security.