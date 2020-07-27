Adewale Sanyaolu

Three persons were feared killed and several others injured in an accident in Lagos yesterday.

The accident which occured at Ilasa area on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway involved a truck conveying a container and a commercial bus and a tricycle.

The accident which occured around 4.30pm according to a witness was avoidable.

When Daily Sun got to the scene of the incident two bodies – a middle-aged lady and a man – were seen lying on the service lane.

A man who identified himself as Olusegun Taiwo said the commercial bus driver was on the expressway picking passengers when the truck with registration number SGM 715 XA lost control due to over speeding forcing it to crush the commercial vehicle with registration number APP 127 XW.