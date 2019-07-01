Tessy Igomu

Three people have been confirmed dead, three rescued and others feared missing after a commercial boat capsized in Lagos on Saturday. The passenger boat en-route Badore in Ajah to Egbin jetty, in Ijede, Ikorodu, was said to have upturned at about 8.30pm, few minutes after it left the jetty.

The three rescued with varying degrees of injuries, have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The lifeless body of a 40-year-old woman, identified as Aniyikaye Oluwaseunfunmi, and two other unnamed persons recovered, yesterday afternoon have been released to their families.

It was learnt the boat left the jetty overloaded with about 21 passengers, which made it difficult to maintain balance and was subsequently overturned by heavy currents. It was further learnt that the jetty from which the boat took off was operated illegally and under the cover of darkness. The passengers, it was discovered, were not wearing live jackets.

Confirming the incident, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said three corpses have been recovered so far.

He disclosed that the ill-fated boat had been recovered and towed away by the Marine Police.

He said rescue and recovery efforts would be sustained by joint efforts of LASEMA, LASWA, Lagos State Fire Services, Marine Police, among others, for other missing passengers.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “About 20 passengers were on board when the boat capsized. Rescue operation is ongoing, but two bodies have been recovered.”

When contacted, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the accident to Daily Sun, said rescue operation was ongoing.

“A joint rescue operation which involved our marine police is ongoing,” he said.