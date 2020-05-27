Paul Osuyi, Asaba
THREE decomposing bodies
were yesterday discovered between Ugbolu and Illah communities in Oshimili North Local
Government Area of Delta State.
The mutilated bodies could
not be immediately identified by
the police at Illah division and
some elders of Ugbolu community when the crime scene was
visited.
Locals said the area has become a flashpoint for herders
and kidnappers in executing
their evil acts, recalling that an
attempt was made to kidnap a
staff of Sterling Bank recently
and that other prominent sons
and daughters of the council
have been kidnapped along the
axis.
Daily Sun learnt that the discovery is coming amidst rising
cases of violent crimes, including
kidnapping, killings and robberies, among others.
The development led to an executive order issued by the chairman of Oshimili North Local
Government Area, Louis Ndukwe, directing all those living in
hamlets in far away bushes to relocate to main towns and villages
or face the wrath of the law.
His order is being resisted by
the Hausa/Fulani residents, who
protested that they have no place
to go should they be forcefully
evicted from the bushes.
Meanwhile, the state government is on the verge of establishing an independent security
outfit to be known as ‘Operation
Delta Hawk’ to tackle the rising
incidents of crimes across the entire state.
Reacting to the discovery of
the bodies, Director General of
Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Victor Ojei, lauded Oshimili North council for issuing
the eviction notice on forest inhabitants.
Ojei said the people cannot
continue to mourn on a daily
basis the loss of dear ones to marauding criminals.
“We can now see reasons with
the executive chairman of the
local government when he gave
marching orders for everyone illegally occupying the bushes in
any part of the local government
to evacuate with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the
law.
“We certainly cannot fold our
arms and watch our brethren
have their lives cut short by evil
doers. Truly, enough is enough,”
he fumed.
Leave a Reply