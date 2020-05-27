Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THREE decomposing bodies

were yesterday discovered between Ugbolu and Illah communities in Oshimili North Local

Government Area of Delta State.

The mutilated bodies could

not be immediately identified by

the police at Illah division and

some elders of Ugbolu community when the crime scene was

visited.

Locals said the area has become a flashpoint for herders

and kidnappers in executing

their evil acts, recalling that an

attempt was made to kidnap a

staff of Sterling Bank recently

and that other prominent sons

and daughters of the council

have been kidnapped along the

axis.

Daily Sun learnt that the discovery is coming amidst rising

cases of violent crimes, including

kidnapping, killings and robberies, among others.

The development led to an executive order issued by the chairman of Oshimili North Local

Government Area, Louis Ndukwe, directing all those living in

hamlets in far away bushes to relocate to main towns and villages

or face the wrath of the law.

His order is being resisted by

the Hausa/Fulani residents, who

protested that they have no place

to go should they be forcefully

evicted from the bushes.

Meanwhile, the state government is on the verge of establishing an independent security

outfit to be known as ‘Operation

Delta Hawk’ to tackle the rising

incidents of crimes across the entire state.

Reacting to the discovery of

the bodies, Director General of

Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Victor Ojei, lauded Oshimili North council for issuing

the eviction notice on forest inhabitants.

Ojei said the people cannot

continue to mourn on a daily

basis the loss of dear ones to marauding criminals.

“We can now see reasons with

the executive chairman of the

local government when he gave

marching orders for everyone illegally occupying the bushes in

any part of the local government

to evacuate with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the

law.

“We certainly cannot fold our

arms and watch our brethren

have their lives cut short by evil

doers. Truly, enough is enough,”

he fumed.