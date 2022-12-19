From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three people were yesterday confirmed dead in a fatal accident along Akure-Owo road, while 12 people sustained serious injuries.

The state sector commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), who confirmed the accident, identified wrongful overtaking, speed violation and high speed as the causes of the accident.

He hinted that the injured victims had been taken to the General Hospital, Akure for medical treatment, while the dead bodies were deposited at the morgue of the hospital. He called on the public to avoid traveling at night because of the hazards associated with night traveling.

The accident, according to the FRSC boss, involved a Toyota Sienna bus with registration number LND778YG and a Hummer bus with registration number KTN 298 YJ.

“Drivers are strongly called upon to avoid speeding above the specified speed limit. All vehicle owners, especially commercial drivers, must install a speed limit device.

“Passengers have the responsibility to report any driver who does not obey traffic rules and regulations while plying the road,” he added.