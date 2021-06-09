From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

Three persons lost their lives yesterday while 12 others sustained injuries in a road accident involving a commercial transport bus which occurred at Iruekpen, near Ekpoma in Edo State‎.

The 14-Seater Toyota Bus belonging to one of the popular transport companies based in Benin City, was said to be going to Ekpoma from Benin City when the accident occurred.

The bus said to be carrying 14 passengers, was said to be on high speed while trying to overtake wrongly when it crashed.

Two of the passengers were confirmed dead at the spot while one died on the way to the hospital and others who sustained varying degrees of injuries were taken to an undisclosed hospital and the dead taken to the mortuary.

When contacted, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Edo Command, Henry Benemesia, confirmed the incident.

“What happened was that the driver was over-speeding, and wanted to overtake wrongly. Two of them died at the spot, but one died on the way to the hospital while 12 persons sustained injuries”, he said.