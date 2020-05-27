THE Federal Road Safety Corps
(FRSC) in Ogun State said that three
persons died while 14 others sustained
injuries in two separate accidents
along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
on Monday.
Mr Clement Oladele, FRSC state
Sector Commander, gave the details
in a statement made available in
Ota. Oladele explained that the first
crash that involved two vehicles, a
DAF truck marked JHN 410 XA and
a Mazda bus marked KRD 290 XY,
occurred at about 6.35am before Isara
Bridge, near Ogere.
He said that three out of the 20
people involved died while 10 others
sustained various degrees of injury in
the accident.
“The bodies of the victims have
been deposited at FOS Isara Hospital
morgue, Ogun, while five of the injured have also been taken to Victory
Hospital.
“Three other survivors were taken
to Idera Hospital, while two other victims were taken to Sagamu General
Hospital, Ogun State for treatment,”
he said.
The FRSC boss attributed the causeof the accident to wrongful overtaking
and excessive speeding that led to loss
of control of the DAF truck.
Oladele said that the second accident happened at about 2.35pm at
AP Turning, Lufape, on Lagos-Ibadan
Expressway. He said that nine people,
including seven male adults and two
female adults, were involved in the accident.
He said that four persons sustained
various degrees of injury in the multiple accidents. Oladele said that the
three vehicles include Peugeot 406 saloon car marked EPE 89 FW, a Toyota Camry marked FST 311 XJ and a Homo truck
with no registration number were involved in the
multiple accident.
The FRSC boss said that the accident was also
caused by excessive speeding that led to loss of
control.
“No death was recorded but the injured victims
were rescued and taken to Famobis Hospital Lotto, near Mowe and Olabisi Onabanjo University
Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for intensive treatments,” he said.
The FRSC cautioned motorists to strictly adhere to all traffic rules and regulations and desist
from speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives
and property.
