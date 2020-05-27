THE Federal Road Safety Corps

(FRSC) in Ogun State said that three

persons died while 14 others sustained

injuries in two separate accidents

along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

on Monday.

Mr Clement Oladele, FRSC state

Sector Commander, gave the details

in a statement made available in

Ota. Oladele explained that the first

crash that involved two vehicles, a

DAF truck marked JHN 410 XA and

a Mazda bus marked KRD 290 XY,

occurred at about 6.35am before Isara

Bridge, near Ogere.

He said that three out of the 20

people involved died while 10 others

sustained various degrees of injury in

the accident.

“The bodies of the victims have

been deposited at FOS Isara Hospital

morgue, Ogun, while five of the injured have also been taken to Victory

Hospital.

“Three other survivors were taken

to Idera Hospital, while two other victims were taken to Sagamu General

Hospital, Ogun State for treatment,”

he said.

The FRSC boss attributed the causeof the accident to wrongful overtaking

and excessive speeding that led to loss

of control of the DAF truck.

Oladele said that the second accident happened at about 2.35pm at

AP Turning, Lufape, on Lagos-Ibadan

Expressway. He said that nine people,

including seven male adults and two

female adults, were involved in the accident.

He said that four persons sustained

various degrees of injury in the multiple accidents. Oladele said that the

three vehicles include Peugeot 406 saloon car marked EPE 89 FW, a Toyota Camry marked FST 311 XJ and a Homo truck

with no registration number were involved in the

multiple accident.

The FRSC boss said that the accident was also

caused by excessive speeding that led to loss of

control.

“No death was recorded but the injured victims

were rescued and taken to Famobis Hospital Lotto, near Mowe and Olabisi Onabanjo University

Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for intensive treatments,” he said.

The FRSC cautioned motorists to strictly adhere to all traffic rules and regulations and desist

from speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives

and property.