Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three persons on Sunday night lost their lives in a fatal road accident along Owo/Ikare-Akoko road in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This is even as 14 persons sustained serious injuries in the oad accident.

The Public Relations Officer of the state sector command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Omotola Ogunbanwo who confirmed the accident, identified high speed as the cause of thw road mishap.

He sais a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BDF731XT and a blue Mercedes Benz towing truck with no registration number were involved in the accident.

Ogunbanwo said the accident was reported to have been caused by the driver of a Blue DAF trailer, which had a brake failure and crushed two other vehicles.

According to her, the injured victims have been taken to the General Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, for medical treatment, while the corpse were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Iwaro, Oka-Akoko.

The FRSC Spokesperson advised motorists to avoid over-speeding and dangerous driving.