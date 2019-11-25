Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha
Three persons were con- firmed dead and 19 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in road crashes in different locations in Anambra State at the weekend.
One of the accidents oc- curred along Ezinifite/Uga road in Aguata Local Gov- ernment Area, according to a release by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, a Super- intendent of Police, at about 7pm November 22.
The crash involved a Hon- da Pilot Jeep with Registration number ABJ-618-AY and a bus with registration number XG-179-AWK con- veying 14 passengers.
“The two vehicles were coming from the opposite direction when they had a head on collision. As a result, seven persons, including the two drivers sustained injuries. Police patrol team attached to Aguata Division visited the scene and with the assistance of Red Cross rushed casualties to Community Hospital, Nkpologwu where one Hillary Onu, a male, aged 40 years of Enugu Ezike in Enugu State was certified dead, while others are responding to treatment.
“Corpse deposited at the mortuary for post-mortem examination and case is un- der investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” he stated.
The second involved a 54-year-old George Nwanna, who hails from Agu-Ukwu Nri community in Anaocha Local Government Council who was knocked down by a reckless driver.
The police said that the corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, even as investigation has been opened on the matter.
The third accident, claimed the life of a driver of L300 bus on Saturday at about 12:30pm along Awka-Onitsha expressway by Enugwu Agidi junction.
The police spokesperson who said that investigations have commenced to ascertain the actual cause of the accident, quoted the state Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, as imploring all road users to refrain from reckless driving in order to avert accidents which could lead to loss of lives, espe- cially as Christmas season approaches.
Meanwhile, Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Christian Madubuko, has enjoined motorists and road users to adhere strictly to road signs and traffic regulations to reduce carnage on the roads.
He said that government will sustain various inter- vention measures aimed at ensuring safety of life and property on roads.
Madubuko stated this during a workshop organised by a Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Real Life Living Foundation, in conjunction with the Transport Ministry at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Develop- ment Centre, Awka.
He told participants that under his watch, motorists, especially commercial vehicle drivers, must be sensitised on dangers of reckless driving that could lead to road mishaps.
