Three persons were con- firmed dead and 19 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in road crashes in different locations in Anambra State at the weekend.

One of the accidents oc- curred along Ezinifite/Uga road in Aguata Local Gov- ernment Area, according to a release by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, a Super- intendent of Police, at about 7pm November 22.

The crash involved a Hon- da Pilot Jeep with Registration number ABJ-618-AY and a bus with registration number XG-179-AWK con- veying 14 passengers.

“The two vehicles were coming from the opposite direction when they had a head on collision. As a result, seven persons, including the two drivers sustained injuries. Police patrol team attached to Aguata Division visited the scene and with the assistance of Red Cross rushed casualties to Community Hospital, Nkpologwu where one Hillary Onu, a male, aged 40 years of Enugu Ezike in Enugu State was certified dead, while others are responding to treatment.