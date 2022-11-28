Three people died while nine others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Nissan car and a Toyota Sienna, at the Fidiwo Bridge, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, last Saturday.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun, Mr Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, in Abeokuta, yesterday, said the accident occurred at about 6pm, last Saturday, adding that it was caused by speeding by the driver of the Nissan car.

He stated that the Nissan car, marked LSR 377 BL, had a tyre burst due to the high speed, which led to loss of control, thereby ramming into the Sienna car with registration number ABJ 24 XV. He added that 14 people were involved, comprising nine male adults, four female adults and one male child.

The FRSC boss said nine people sustained injuries, while three people died in the auto crash. He said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention and the deceased were deposited at the state Hospital mortuary, Isara.

The sector commander advised motorists to always do a vehicle parade by checking the tyres, engine, head lamps and other necessary things in the vehicle before embarking on any trip. He warned motorists against speed violations and advised them to always obey traffic rules and regulations.