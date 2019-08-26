George Onyejiuwa, Owerri with agency report

Three people reported died after a ferry belonging to Cameroon’s shipping company, Achouka, sank off Cameroon’s Atlantic coast.

A Cameroon navy official who preferred not to be named said over 200 passengers were on board the ferry, which left neighbouring Nigeria and was heading to Tiko wharf in Cameroon’s Southwest region.

According to officials, the navy rescued over 100 people from the ferry and over 90 others are still missing, while search and rescue efforts have continued.

The official said it was still unclear what caused the ferry to sink but preliminary investigations showed it encountered rough weather.

Meanwhile, the wife of the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Ikeduru council area of Imo State, Anuri Maduwike, has regained her freedom after the payment of undisclosed amount of money to her abductors as ransom.

The Bishop’s wife was abducted last week Friday by gunmen at Ekemele Junction on her way home from Owerri.

A source at the Diocese, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Sun yesterday that her abductors had initially demanded N8m ransom.

However, the source who would not disclosed the exact amount paid by the Diocese to secure the release of the Bishop’s wife, said that the important thing is that the mother of their Diocese has been freed by her kidnappers.

The source said: “To the glory of God, our bishop’s wife has been released. She was released on Sunday. Her kidnappers had initially demanded N8 million ransom.

“God answered our prayer and she was released unhurt. She has been reunited with her family. It was not a happy moment for the church of God. The Diocese was in a sad mood until she was released.”

It was learnt that the Bishop Emmanuel Maduwuike launched one of his books one week before his wife’s abduction.