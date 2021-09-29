From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three miners were feared killed after a mineral deposit, popularly known as Tojir Mine, collapsed at Duejime area, near Anyiin Community of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, yesterday afternoon.

A source from the area said the accident occurred at the mine site while the victims were working. Our source who gave his name as Baba Ngutor revealed that three of the workers died instantly, while others were seriously injured and were transferred to a hospital in Anyiin.

Our source further said one of the workers, who managed to escape from the scene unhurt, ran to town to inform the people who then mobilised to rescue the victims.

“The other man was not injured. He was the one who reported the collapse of the mine. Only two dead bodies have, so far, been evacuated,” our source stated.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.