From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Three persons reportedly lost their lives in a ghastly road accident that occurred along Iworoko road in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Sunday.

The autocrash involved a commercial bus and a Toyota car.

Witnesses at the scene of the incident explained that passengers who were seriously injured had been taken to the Emergency unit of Ekiti State Teaching Hospital( EKSUTH).

The accident according to the witnesses occurred as a result of over speeding and wrongful overtaking out of impatience on the part of one of the vehicles involved.

“The driver of the car who was on high speed was trying to overtake another car before it involved in head on collision with the Ilorin bound fourteen seaters commercial bus”

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, policemen and other sympathisers were said to have made extra efforts for about two hours before they were able to remove one of the Victims who got stuck in the vehicle.

Symphatizers who spoke with newsmen at the scene charged drivers plying the road on patience while calling on the Ekiti State Government “to construct second wing of the road to curtail constant accident in the area.”

They also stressed the need for the presence of road safety officials on the route for proper monitoring in order to check incessant accidents.