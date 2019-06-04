Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than three persons have been killed in a war between two rival cult groups in Ezza North and South local government areas of Ebonyi State in the last two days.

The first incident, which took place on Sunday, was in Onueke Park in Ezza South where one person was shot dead while a rival group yesterday stormed Ezza North and gunned two persons down.

This came few weeks after the state government had threatened to publish the names of suspected cultists in the state.

One of the victims of the killings was said to be a staff of Alex Ekwueme

Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA), Mr Ifeanyi. The victim, 42, was shot dead on Sunday at a joint in Onueke, the headquarters of Ezza South LGA while eating, not knowing he was being trailed. He was said to hail from Ezzama community in council. His killers, according to sources, shot him in the head and he died on the spot.

In yesterday’s incident, which took place in Ezza North, Martins Igwe, and another unidentified person, were reportedly gunned down by men suspected to be cultists.

Efforts to get the reaction of the police public relations officer in the state, Loveth Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, proved abortive, as she was not favourably disposed to speak to the press when our correspondent visited the command headquarters in Abakaliki, the capital of the state.