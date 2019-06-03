Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than three persons have been killed in a cult war between two rival cult groups in Ezza North and South local government areas of Ebonyi State in the last two days.

The first incident which took place on Sunday was in Onueke Park in Ezza South where one person was short dead while a rival group on Monday stormed Ezza North and gunned down two persons down.

This came few weeks after the state government threatened to publish the names of suspected cultists in the state.

One of the victims of the killing, Mr Ifeanyi (surname withheld), was said to be a staff of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA).

The victim, 42, was shot dead on Sunday at a joint in Onueke, the headquarters of Ezza South council while eating, not knowing he was being trailed. He was said to hail from Ezzama community in the council. His killers, according to sources, shot him in the head and he died on the spot.

In the Monday incident which took place in Ezza North, a man whose name was given as Martins Igwe, and another unidentified person were reportedly gunned down by men suspected to be cultists.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, proved abortive as she was not favourably disposed to speak to the press when our correspondent visited the command headquarters in Abakaliki.