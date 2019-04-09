Three persons were confirmed dead in an accident involving a tipper loaded with granite and a Dangote truck around Mile 12 Market, Ogere, Ogun State, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, yesterday.

Spokesperson for Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident, in Abeokuta, said the accident occurred at about 5:45 a.m.

He said the accident was caused by the tipper with registration number MUS-589 XX.

“We learnt the tipper was Lagos-bound on top speed from a quarry at Isara, when it lost control and rammed into the Dangote truck with registration number NSR-89 YQ from behind.

“The three people who lost their lives were in the loaded tipper.

“The two vehicles were taken to the Police Motor Traffic Division at Ogere,’’ he said.

Akinbiyi said the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara.