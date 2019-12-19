The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday said that three persons died while four others sustained injuries in an accident that happened around Kara Market on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, the state Sector Commander, said in Ota, Ogun State, that the accident occurred at about 11pm on Tuesday.

The sector commander said that a Mazda bus, with registration number JJJ-417-XX, lost control due to speeding and, in the process, somersaulted into the bush.

He said that 14 people, comprising eight male adults, four female adults and two female children, were in the bus.

According to him, two female adults and a female child died, while four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said the bodies of victims were deposited at the state hospital, Sagamu and FOS morgue in Ipara, Ogun while survivors also received treatment in private hospitals close to the scene of the accident.