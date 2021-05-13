From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than three persons, including an infant, were reported to have been burnt to death in a fire incident, yesterday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The incident, according to a witness, occurred at Oke-Egunya, on NTA Abeokuta Road at about 3pm.

It was also learnt that the fire started as a result of gas explosion while a technician was servicing a faulty refrigerator.

Director of Fire Service, Ogun State, Fatai Adefala, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

“We received a distress call at about 3:15pm at Oke-Igbore. We learnt it was a spark of fire. On getting there, we discovered it was a gas explosion. What really happened was that they were cooking outside with fire and unfortunately the gas exploded. They were trying to top the gas in the fridge, in the process, it exploded. Three lives were lost and one infant was among the dead.”