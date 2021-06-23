At least three persons were killed and nearly 24 wounded in central Pakistan on Wednesday after a bomb blast near the residence of an alleged terrorist, Hafiz Saeed.

Saeed is the head of Jamaat-ud-Dawa group and the man thought to be behind deadly terrorist attacks in the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008.

Saeed has been convicted for money laundering and terrorism and is serving a jail term.

Inam Ghani, Chief of Police, central province in Punjab said that the bombing left more than 160 people dead.

He said that many of the injured in the blast were in critical condition and the death toll might rise.

It is not yet known if any members of Saeed’s family were among the dead or injured.

Ghani said it was suspected that a hostile intelligence group was behind the bombing.

He added that a police officer, at the checkpoint near the terrorist house, might have been the target. (dpa/NAN)