From Tony John, Port Harcourt
Three persons have been confirmed dead after an accident occurred along Akpajo-Elelenwo road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Saturday Sun gathered that several others, who sustained various degrees of injury, were in critical condition.
An eyewitness confirmed that the crash was caused by over speeding.
The source narrated that a female driver, whose identity could not be ascertained, rammed her car into another vehicle and crashed into a building leading to the death of three persons and several others injured.
The eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Chinedu, operates a POS outlet on the road. He said those, who got injured were rushed to the hospital.
