The Police Command in Niger has confirmed the death of three persons in an accident that occurred along Gurata village along Minna – Bida road , Bosso Local Government Area on Friday.

Mr Adamu Usman, state’s Commissioner of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna that nine other people sustained various degrees of injuries.

Usman said that the accident, which occurred at about 21:30 hours, involving an articulated vehicle loaded with rice and people, was heading to Lagos from Kano.