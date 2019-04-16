Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State police command has confirmed the death of three friends in an old well in Basirka town in Gwaram local government area of the state.

The command’s Public Relation Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Dutse, saying that the said well belonged to state House of Assembly member representing Fagam constituency Hon. Shu’aibu Inuwa.

He explained that at about 5.30 pm on Friday one Jibrin Babangida of Kofar Fada Basirka town in Gwaram local government was said to have reported to the police in the area that at about 4.30 pm, his son, Ibrahim Jibrin, age 27 years, fell into a well while trying to fetch water.

Jinjiri said on receiving the information, police in the area swung into action to rescue the victim; they found his dead body and those of two others who attempted to rescue him.

The two other persons, Danliti Mohammed, age 35years, and Idi Mohammed, age 35years, were died in the same well were trying to rescue the first victim before the police arrived.

Jinjiri said all the three persons were later removed and rushed to Basirka Primary Health Care for medical attention and were certified dead by the medical doctor.

He said their bodies were later released to their families for necessary burial rites while an investigation was ongoing.

An eyewitness Malam Isma’il, said the incident happened while the first victim was attempting to evacuate the dirt in the old well.