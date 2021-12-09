(NAN)

Three men, ThankGod Yusuf, Nuruanu Mohammed and Abdulmajeed Nuhu, on Thursday, appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court, Ibadan, for allegedly vandalising rail lines.

Yusuf, 26; Mohammed, 29, and Nuhu, 29, are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, obstructing the use of the railway, stealing and receiving stolen goods.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 3 at 2.00 p.m. at Camp area of Ile-Ido, Ibadan.

Ewe said that the defendants vandalised rail lines by removing 147 pieces of the pandrock clips worth N80,000, property of the Nigeria Railway Corporation.

“Pandrock clips is used to clip rail lines together,” she said.

The prosecutor submitted that removal of the clips could cause train derailment.

Ewe said that Yusuf stole the clips and sold them to Mohammed and Nuhu, in contravention of Section 383 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

Defence counsel, Mr Sunday Adediran, urged the court to grant his clients bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, granted Yusuf bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum, and admitted Mohammed and Nuhu to bail in the sum of N80, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Adetuyibi adjourned the case until Feb. 7 for mention.

