Three men, Olaoye Kazeem, Abimbola Ajayi and Toheeb Shaibu, were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for alleged possession and selling of 20kg Indian hemp.

Kazeem, 28; Ajayi, 32 and Shaibu, 27, are facing a charge of illegal possession of Indian hemp.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 5 at 4:15p.m. at Atenda, Sabo area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendants were caught with 20kg of a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said that the defendants were also members of a secret society called Aye Confraternity and often disturbed the peace of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that was likely to breach public peace by selling Indian hemp.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Hemp Act, Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and 62(A), 63(B) and 249(d) the Criminal Law of Osun , 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Okoh Wonder and Mr M.A. Gilbert, applied for bail of their clients in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr A.A. Ayeni, however, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

Ayeni adjourned the case till Aug. 4 for mention.(NAN)