From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal (MDPDT) said that practicing licences of three doctors have been withdrawn after they were convicted of gross professional misconduct that led to the death of patients or permanent injuries.

The names of the affected doctors were also removed from the records of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), thus bringing to an end, their medical practices.

The affected doctors are: Dr. Yakubu Hassan Koji of Jimeta Clinic and Maternity in Yola, Adamawa State; Dr. Sunday Elusoji of University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State, and Dr. Stephen Oludare Alaiyemola of Philadelphia Specialist Hospital, Apapa, Lagos.

The tribunal said that many other medical doctors and dentists who were convicted by the tribunal of different professional offences were made to serve different punishments including temporary suspension, while some were acquitted and others struck out for, perhaps, lack of merit.

Chairman of the tribunal, Prof. Abba Waziri, told journalists that the feats were achieved between 2018 and 2021, adding that the actions/judgement of the tribunal were never intended to witch-hunt any doctor but to promote professionalism and ensure that medical doctors do their jobs professionally to the satisfaction of their conscience and the patients.

He explained that within the period under review, the tribunal had seven sessions within which it adjudicated over 38 cases segmented as erasure, temporary suspension, conviction, discharge and acquitted, and struck out cases for some reasons.

