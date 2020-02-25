Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Three alleged randy secondary school teachers have been arrested in Ekiti.

Our correspondent gathered that some people including important personalities who are supposed to be mentors to the students delight in sexually abusing them.

According to findings, Ekiti ranks among the state with a high number of cases relating to sexual abuse.

Several alleged cases of sexual abuse were linked to some teachers from various public schools in the state.

The teachers were alleged to have taken undue advantage of their teenage students and turned them into sex slaves.

According to reliable sources, three of the concerned teachers have been arrested by the Ekiti State police command as confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu.

Abutu confirmed that the three cases happened at different times and in different locations, noting that the police were hinted by a concerned member of the public through a petition.

It was gathered that the teachers lured the teenage students into remote locations where they had carnal knowledge of them on several occasions.

Meanwhile, another case of sexual abuse has also been reported from Ijan Ekiti as a former teacher was said to have turned a student into sex slave and even went as far as registering the girl for family planning so as to prevent her from from getting pregnant.

Police spokesperson explained that investigation had been launched into the matter, adding that the culprits would be prosecuted after due interrogation.

One of the teachers arrested is from Osi Grammar School while two others are from All Souls Grammar School in Ado-Ekiti.