Three employees of a haulage company, Paul Mathias, Evelyn David and Hope Oparaugo, were on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a truck worth N13. 5 million.

Mathias, 34; David, 32; and Oparaugo, 30, whose addresses were not given, were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ingobo Emby, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 24 at 4.00 p.m. at Wandel International Nig. Ltd., Acme Road, Ikeja.

Emby said that the defendants stole a Mack truck with registration number: AKD 109 XR, belonging to one Waheed Okunola.

He alleged that the defendants conspired with other employees to steal the truck.

The prosecutor said, however, that two employees, one Wasiu Aderemi and Ismail Yussuf were earlier arrested on Sept. 17 and charged before the court.

Emby said that the two charges would be consolidated so that all the defendants would answer their cases the same time.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, H.O. Omisore, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Omisore adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for mention. (NAN)