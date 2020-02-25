Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three former African heads-of-state have been scheduled to deliver keynote addresses to commemorate the 83rd birthday of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former leaders, who would speak at the event slated to hold between March 3 and 5 at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, include Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone and Hailemariam Desalgn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia,.

Addressing journalists on Monday on the activities lined up for the birthday of Obasanjo, Director, Centre for Human Security and Dialogue (OOPL) Prof. Peter Okebukola, said apart from the keynote addresses, an international policy round-table themed ‘The Asian Aspiration’ will be organised by CHSD, with the support of The Benthurst Foundation.

Okebukola, who noted that the birthday celebrations of Obasanjo since he left office as president in 2007 has been used to a platform to promote development agenda in Africa and the world in general, disclosed that “the round-table discussion will seek to share lessons from Asia’s development for strengthening Africa’s integration and cooperation in the area of socio-economic development.”